Get the chance to see two of your K-pop idols on one stage in one night!

Published 12:13 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Blackjacks, brace yourselves – former 2NE1 member Sandara Park is joining the upcoming Manila concert of Big Bang's Seungri.

Sandara, also known by her stage name Dara, eagerly shared her special participation in The Great Seungri Tour 2019 on her Instagram account.



“Excited ako bumalik sa Manila at kasama si Seungri!!! Salamat kay Seungri! Kita kits!!! Suportahan natin si #ThePogiSeungri (I'm excited to return to Manila and be with Seungri! Thank you to Seungri! See you! Let's all support the handsome Seungri)," she said in her post.



Sandara also appeared as a special guest at the Manila concert of Big Bang's G-Dragon in 2017, which threw their fans in a "kilig" frenzy.

Sandara is no stranger to the Philippines, as she began her showbiz career in the country back in 2004 during an ABS-CBN talent search, gaining endorsements and TV stints afterwards.

She was later scouted by YG Entertainment and became a part of the successful K-pop girl group 2NE1, which disbanded in 2016.

Sandara was also in the Philippines last July 2018 for a Penshoppe FanCon alongside Nam Joo Hyuk.

The Seungri Show is happening on Saturday, January 19, 2019, 8 pm, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Seungri, who is both a Big Bang member and a recording solo artist, has had two solo albums to date, entitled V.V.I.P., released in 2011, and Let’s Talk About Love in 2013.

Tickets are available via SM Tickets. Prices range from P6,500 to P11,000. – Rappler.com