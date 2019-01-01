IN PHOTOS: How PH stars welcomed 2019
MANILA, Philippines – It's officially 2019, and just like people from around the world, Filipino celebrities welcomed the year with excitement and hope.
Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff, and Solenn Heussaff joined a group of friends in welcoming 2019 with a get-together party in Manila.
Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson spent the holidays in Japan.
Marian Rivera posted a family photo to ring in the new year.
Scarlet Snow and parents Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo celebrated in South Africa.
Chesca and Doug Kramer spent time with their 3 kids, even sharing on Instagram that they taught their children the importance of goal-setting.
(video posted on our YouTube channel) . Every 31st of Dec, as a family we sit down and write our vision board for the following year. It's goal setting, and it's about working hard to achieve those goals. But more than anything, it's trusting God for what's in store for us for the new year. We've been doing this since 2015 and it's quite amazing to see how everything has unfolded. We've learned that goals we've set 3 or 4 years ago, or even just last year, they were achieved! And it came at the best timing! God's perfect timing! It's amazing to set goals high and plan things, then later on see that God had better plans in store for us. We prayed for better health. From starting new businesses, to settling payment for our current home, to trusting God for a new home. To having a deeper personal walk with the Lord, to being a blessing to the less fortunate. A lot were answered in our vision boards, but a lot weren't as well. It teaches us to be patient and continue to work to achieve those goals. . We've taught our kids to set their goals high and to trust in hard work, to do our part and leave the rest to God. . 2019 is going to be amazing! We're claiming it and we're gonna give God the glory He so rightly deserves! Happy New Year! Cheers to 2019!! Love from #TeamKramer!!
Actor JC de Vera was in Siargao with his girlfriend and his daughter.
Matteo Guidicelli and family meanwhile spent time together in Japan.
Kim Chiu and Xian Lim had the time of their lives in China.
Vice Ganda celebrated with his mom in Spain.
Last year she said she wished to go to Barcelona to be able to see the Sagrada Familia. My profession deprives me of quality time with my family. So when given the chance i make sure every moment counts and everything creates a wonderful memory. Before this year ends i brought her to where she wished to be. I didnt know we had to book online to get access inside the church. So i asked a friend for help. Unfortunately only one could get inside. And like a parent to a child I am now patiently waiting for her to finish her ‘field trip’ inside the Sagrada Familia. I AM THE HAPPIEST SON RIGHT NOW!!!! Fantastica is such a huge hit and continues to win in box office. But for me this is a bigger achievement. My biggest so far. To be able to grant my Nanay’s wishes as she gets older is big deal for me. Vice Ganda is accomplished. Tutoy is successful. This is how i end my 2018.
Ruffa Gutierrez and a group of friends celebrated at the Crimson Hotel in Boracay.
Jasmine Curtis-Smith welcomed 2019 ready for the beach.
Erich Gonzales celebrated her holidays in Norway.
Meanwhile, Glaiza de Castro was one of the GMA stars present at the New Year's Countdown at the Mall of Asia Arena.
