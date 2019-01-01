Local celebrities ring in the new year with family and friends

Published 5:35 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's officially 2019, and just like people from around the world, Filipino celebrities welcomed the year with excitement and hope.

Anne Curtis, Erwan Heussaff, and Solenn Heussaff joined a group of friends in welcoming 2019 with a get-together party in Manila.

Bea Alonzo and Gerald Anderson spent the holidays in Japan.

Marian Rivera posted a family photo to ring in the new year.

Scarlet Snow and parents Hayden Kho and Vicki Belo celebrated in South Africa.

Chesca and Doug Kramer spent time with their 3 kids, even sharing on Instagram that they taught their children the importance of goal-setting.

Actor JC de Vera was in Siargao with his girlfriend and his daughter.

Matteo Guidicelli and family meanwhile spent time together in Japan.

Kim Chiu and Xian Lim had the time of their lives in China.

Vice Ganda celebrated with his mom in Spain.

Ruffa Gutierrez and a group of friends celebrated at the Crimson Hotel in Boracay.

Jasmine Curtis-Smith welcomed 2019 ready for the beach.

Erich Gonzales celebrated her holidays in Norway.

Meanwhile, Glaiza de Castro was one of the GMA stars present at the New Year's Countdown at the Mall of Asia Arena.

– Rappler.com