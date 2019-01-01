SM Entertainment confirms the news and says the two 'have become fond of each other'

Published 4:53 PM, January 01, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – EXO member Kai and BLACKPINK's Jennie are confirmed to be dating, according to reports.

According to a Soompi report, EXO's agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news and said in a brief statement that "Kai and Jennie have become fond of each other."

Reports of the two dating surfaced on Tuesday, January 1, when a local news tabloid posted photos of what seemed to be a date between the two stars in November. Dispatch, the tabloid that shared the photos, also reported that the two spent time together in Paris last October.

Following the news of the couple's relationship, their names trended on Twitter.

EXO is a 9-member boyband under SM Entertainment known for their songs such as "Love Shot" and "Tempo."

BLACKPINK, meanwhile, is under YG Entertainment, and is known for hit songs "As If It's Your Last" and "DDU-DU DDU-DU." Jennie recently made her solo debut with the single "Solo."

In a statement earlier reported by Soompi, YG Entertainment said they are "currently looking into the matter." – Rappler.com