The commercials are hyping viewers with amusing sneak peeks of the duo's comedic chemistry

Published 3:22 PM, January 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – With the 76th Golden Globe Awards less than a week away, viewers have been itching to find out which of their favorite nominated films will be making the prestigious Golden Globes cut this year.

Many viewers also can't wait to watch the onstage comedic camaraderie between this year's Golden Globes co-hosts, Brooklyn Nine Nine star Andy Samberg and Grey's Anatomy star Sandra Oh.



The dynamic duo seems to be just as excited, as seen through the series of promo commercials released on Monday, December 31 (Tuesday, January 1, Philippine time) by NBC.

Check out the short clips featuring the pair's quirky banter and witty humor:

A third promo titled The Elephant in the Room is not yet available on NBC's YouTube channel.

"Sandra and Andy are the perfect choices to host this world-class event," Paul Telegdy and George Cheeks, co-chairs of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement according to Entertainment Tonight.

"They bring wit, charm, and style to a room filled with the very best of film and television. It's sure to be another unforgettable, fun-filled night."



The 76th Golden Globe Awards ceremony will be held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, California, on Sunday, January 6 (Monday, January 7, Philippine time). – Rappler.com