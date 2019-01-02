The teaser shows Nadine Lustre with her co-stars Carlo Aquino, Marco Gumabao, and AJ Muhlach

MANILA, Philippines – The first teaser for the movie Ulan, starring Nadine Lustre, has been released online on Wednesday, January 2.

Nadine gets 3 leading men in the film: Carlo Aquino, Marco Gumabao, and AJ Muhlach.

While the plot of the movie has yet to be fully announced, the teaser shows a young girl asking her grandmother why it's raining despite the sunny weather.

Her grandmother answers that some tikbalangs are getting married, and that the skies are against the wedding. The teaser then shows scenes of Nadine's character with Carlo, AJ, and Marco.

The movie is directed and written by Irene Villamor, the same person behind hit movies Meet Me in St Gallen and Sid and Aya.

The movie's release date has yet to be announced. – Rappler.com