Published 9:54 AM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are welcoming the new year with a bang: the couple are reportedly expecting a baby in 2019.

According to People, Kim and Kanye are having the baby via surrogate.

The baby will be the couple’s fourth child. Kim gave birth to their daughter North in June 2013, and their son Saint in December 2015. Their daughter Chicago was born in January 2018, via surrogate.

Kim has spoken openly about her struggles with pregnancy, suffering from pre-eclampsia while pregnant with North, and placenta accreta – a condition where the placenta grows too deep into the uterine wall – with both North and Saint.

In an interview in Elle Magazine's April 2018 issue she said: “After giving birth, your placenta is supposed to come out. But mine was stuck. That’s what women usually die from in childbirth – you hemorrhage and bleed to death and they can’t stop it. To get it out – it’s so disgusting – the doctor had to stick his whole arm in me and scrape it off. It was the most painful.”

The couple has yet to speak about the pregnancy. – Rappler.com