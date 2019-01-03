'If there’s one thing I got out of all this, it is empathy,' Gab says of his struggles in 2018

Published 11:23 AM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Gab Valenciano took to Instagram Wednesday, January 2 to reflect on the dark moments of his life in 2018. In his post, he talked about how he found himself at "rock bottom," losing weight, and hurting himself.

"It was the darkest and most painful time of my life. I kept in so much that one day, I imploded and tried to hurt myself to numb myself of the pain, disappointment, uncertainty, doubt and fear. I am sharing this post to show you that there will always be hope and that you are not alone," he wrote.

"That the light at the end of the tunnel will keep shining, you just need to keep walking towards it. I want to thank my family, my closest of friends and doctors who were with me since day one, for never giving up on me. You know who you are. I am extremely blessed to have you all in my life. God bless you all and I hope and pray that when you feel like giving up, don’t. Surround yourself with people who genuinely care for you and seek help. There is no shame in acknowledging where you are. Accept, rebuild and move forward. Life will forever be a continuous struggle, find people to struggle strong with."

He also encouraged his social media followers to start living their lives.

"Stop surviving and start living. If there’s one thing I got out of all this, it is empathy. I am not ashamed of where I’ve been because I am proud of where I’m headed. Happy YOU year, everyone. May you have the greatest year yet. This won’t be the last time the enemy will try to take me, but next time, I will be ready. Bring it."

Gab, son of Gary Valenciano and Angeli Pangilinan, married model and blogger Tricia Centenera in 2014. They separated in 2016 after Gab allegedly cheated. (READ: Gab Valenciano opens up about split with Tricia Centenera)

The choreographer and dancer is now in a relationship with girlfriend Joann Santiago, while Tricia is now a mom to daughter Arrow with partner Duane Santos. – Rappler.com