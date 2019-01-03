The Puerto Rican performer is now a father of three

Published 10:39 AM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – King of Latin Pop Ricky Martin and husband Jean Yosef announced on Instagram that a new bundle of joy to the family has arrived, and her name is Lucia Martin-Yosef.

"We are beyond happy to announce that we have become parents to a beautiful and healthy baby girl, Lucia Martin-Yosef," Martin said in a New Year's Eve post.

"It has been a special time for us and we cant wait to see where this stellar baby will take us. Both her beautiful brothers and me and Jwan have fallen in love with Lucia," he added.

The 47-year-old Grammy award-winning artist is also a father to 10-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino, whom he had via surrogate in 2008. He is currently co-parenting with Yosef.

Martin and Yosef tied the knot in 2018. – Rappler.com