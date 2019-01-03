The singer has some words for an audience member who her called her fat while performing

Published 3:15 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Moira Dela Torre chose to stay positive even as she called out a body-shamer who shouted rude comments at her from the audience as she performed in Marikina on December 29.

On Twitter, the singer addressed the “rude kuya” who apparently shouted “ang taba mo, laki mo Moira, panget, taba (you’re fat, you’re huge, ugly fat Moira)” at her while she was performing.

“I was so tempted to look at you and give you a piece of my mind. But I didn’t want anyone feeling how you made me feel. Even you,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Women are beautiful whatever size and may I be the last person you disrespect like that. May you learn to love yourself enough that you won’t need to bring people down just to feel ‘funny’ or important,” she said. (READ: 6 stars who DGAF about looking ‘perfect’).

“If you’re reading this, I hope next year showers you love. Happy new year,” she added.

She ended her post on a positive note, thanking the “69,999 amazing people” who watched her show.

The “Titibo-Tibo” singer ended her year performing at the Eastwood New Year countdown, her last gig before she gets married in two weeks. – Rappler.com