'I'm marrying my best friend,' Ava says of fiance Luch Zanirato

Published 3:35 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ava Diaz Daza, daughter of actress and former beauty queen Gloria Diaz, is engaged. On Thursday, January 2, Ava posted a photo of her and fiance Luch Zanirato, with her holding the ring.

"Soo, this happened!!! and it was the most perfect moment ever I also love how nervous he was anyway, I still can’t get over it!!! I’m marrying my best friend."

In a separate post, Luch said: "Got the size completely wrong, but she still said yes. Starting 2019 right."

– Rappler.com