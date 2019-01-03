Gloria Diaz's daughter Ava Daza is engaged
MANILA, Philippines – Ava Diaz Daza, daughter of actress and former beauty queen Gloria Diaz, is engaged. On Thursday, January 2, Ava posted a photo of her and fiance Luch Zanirato, with her holding the ring.
"Soo, this happened!!! and it was the most perfect moment ever I also love how nervous he was anyway, I still can’t get over it!!! I’m marrying my best friend."
In a separate post, Luch said: "Got the size completely wrong, but she still said yes. Starting 2019 right."
– Rappler.com