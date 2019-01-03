Marvel vigilante Frank Castle will be returning on Netflix for a second season

Published 3:40 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Frank Castle as The Punisher will be returning to Netflix this year, and its newest teaser trailer for its second season is here for fans of the Marvel vigilante hero to watch.

The Punisher's season two trailer was posted on its official Twitter account on Tuesday, January 1 (Wednesday, January 2, Philippine time).

Jon Bernthal will be returning to play the Marvel lead.

Season 2's premiere date has yet to be officially confirmed by Netflix, but some reports say that it will be on January 18, 2019. This date was reportedly tweeted by two international Netflix accounts, but these tweets have since been deleted.

The Punisher is one of the two Marvel series left on the streaming platform, with Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist already canceled, and Jessica Jones set for a third season. – Rappler.com