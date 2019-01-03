BLACKPINK, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, The 1975, and other headliners will be performing during the yearly California music fest

Published 5:48 PM, January 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Coachella, the annual musical event that gathers some of the world's biggest music headliners, is happening from April 12 to 21, 2019.

Aside from its date announcement, fans are currently stirring with excitement after the festival dropped its highly-awaited lineup on Wednesday, January 2 (Thursday, January 3, Philippine time).

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will run for two consecutive weekends, with the first weekend on April 12-14 and the last on April 19-21.



The festival's schedule and its corresponding headlining performers are as follows:

Friday, April 12 and 19

Childish Gambino, BLACKPINK, The 1975, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Janelle Monae, DJ Snake, Diplo, Gorgon City

Saturday, April 13 and 20

Solange, Kid Cudi, Weezer, J Balvin, Bassnectar, Wiz Khalifa, Aphex Twin, Billie Eilish

Sunday, April 14 and 21

Ariana Grande, Khalid, Zedd, Bad Bunny, Dillon Francis, CHVRCHES, YG, H.E.R., Gesaffelstein

Coachella will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Ticket passes will be available on the Coachella website starting January 4. – Rappler.com