Pinoy talent wins 'The One' singing competition in UAE
MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino singer was named the winner of the first season of The One, a singing competition in the United Arab Emirates.
Jovan Aquino, originally from San Pablo, Laguna, was named the winner on December 31. He won AED 12,500 (P178,888.81)*.
He posted about the moment on his Instagram page, saying "I'm still speechless and I still couldn't believe it. What a way to close 2018's door and what a great start for me this 2019!"
"It was a month-long competition which I just enjoyed...not thinking that eventually, I'll be the one," he said.
I’m still speechless and I still couldn’t believe it. What a way to close 2018’s door and what a great start for me this 2019! 5 minutes before the countdown begins, I was announced the grand winner of UAE’s largest singing reality show, The ONE UAE Season 1! Lord God, you have paved my way here since the very beginning. To my family, relatives, and friends who never stopped believing in me, THANK YOU! It was a month-long competition which I just enjoyed... not thinking that eventually, I’ll be the one. Again, thank you so much for everything, Lord! I LOVE YOU!HAPPY NEW YEAR, EVERYONE! #GoingGo!!!!!
For the finals, Jovan sang the Michael Buble version of "Feeling Good," a song from the 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd.
During his audition for the show, he sang Secret Garden's "You Raise Me Up."
According to the competition's website, Jovan was one of 6 finalists in the Above 21 category. Five of the finalists were also from the Philippines. – Rappler.com
*AED 1 = P14.31