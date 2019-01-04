Jovan Aquino is named the winner during the finals night held in Dubai

Published 11:31 AM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino singer was named the winner of the first season of The One, a singing competition in the United Arab Emirates.

Jovan Aquino, originally from San Pablo, Laguna, was named the winner on December 31. He won AED 12,500 (P178,888.81)*.

He posted about the moment on his Instagram page, saying "I'm still speechless and I still couldn't believe it. What a way to close 2018's door and what a great start for me this 2019!"

"It was a month-long competition which I just enjoyed...not thinking that eventually, I'll be the one," he said.

For the finals, Jovan sang the Michael Buble version of "Feeling Good," a song from the 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd.

During his audition for the show, he sang Secret Garden's "You Raise Me Up."

According to the competition's website, Jovan was one of 6 finalists in the Above 21 category. Five of the finalists were also from the Philippines. – Rappler.com

*AED 1 = P14.31