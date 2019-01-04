Fans are going gaga over Lady Gaga's upcoming Haus Beauty line, her first-ever personal beauty brand

MANILA, Philippines – Not that we don't already have a million reasons to love her, but vocal powerhouse Lady Gaga has been rumored to be keeping a big beauty secret from her fans: Haus Beauty, her very first cosmetics and skincare line.

Haus Beauty's website was quietly launched on Thursday, January 3 (Friday, January 4, Philippine time).

Her fans went gaga immediately. Upon checking, the minimally-designed Haus Beauty website only has an e-mail signup feature for newsletter subscriptions so far, where subscribers can agree to receive emails from hausbeauty.com, as well as a terms of use and privacy policy.

Fans gota sneak peek of the name of the line in 2018, when Lady Gaga's company Ate My Heart Incorporated filed for a trademark on February 2018 for the Haus Beauty title.

According to Allure, the trademark includes a wide range of beauty products – including blush, lip gloss, perfume, facial cleansers, moisturizers, foundation, lipsticks, eye shadows, eyeliners, bronzers, nail polish, and more.

An Instagram post by Lady Gaga dated September 27, 2018, also hinted at the Haus Beauty name.

She included the hashtag #hausbeauty in her caption.

The A Star Is Born actress isn’t new to the beauty scene, as Gaga launched her own perfume called Fame back in 2012. She also fronted the Mac Cosmetics Viva Glam campaign in 2009 and 2011.

Hang in there, little monsters! We'll be waiting for more updates, too. – Rappler.com