On the last day of 2018, the actor shares his poem, 'Our Last Embrace'

Published 3:19 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Tirso Cruz III has posted a poem he wrote for son Teejay after the 37-year-old died late last year. (READ: Tirso Cruz III: 'Show must go' on after son Teejay's death)

Teejay died on November 22, 2018, after battling cancer.

In an Instagram post on December 31, Tirso wrote: "This was our last picture taken by your Mama. And as the year ends, I would like to share this poem that I wrote for my son TJ. And I pray to the Lord that he gives me a beautiful melody that I might turn it into a song someday. "

Here's the full poem as posted.

Our Last Embrace

As I walked into the room,

The sweetest smile was on his face. And as he

waved for me to come, these words were

spoken by my son. “Papa, come and

embrace me, I want to feel your arms

around me.”

Had I known it would be the last, I should

have held on longer, I should have held on

so tight.

Then came that fateful day, that day we

feared would come our way.

So many things to do, so many things to

say, for my beloved eldest son that day.

As tears were rolling down my face,

I love you son was all I could say. “Papa,

come and embrace me, I want to feel your

arms around me.”

And with his tender feeble arms, pure love I

felt from my sweet son.

No pain can compare to the loss that came

our way,

Knowing my boy was leaving us that day.

That most tender embrace given to me by my son,

I will never forget through all space and

time.

I now wait for that day, when I will be called

by the Lord one day.

Then once again that smile I will see, and

again feel that embrace meant for him and

me.

And in my arms he will always be, and as

children of God my son and I will remain eternally.

He ended the note with, "I love and miss you TJ."

The actor also posted a photo of him and the family wearing shirts with Teejay's face during the holidays. In the post dated January 1, Tirso wrote: "GODly heavenly morning TJ! This was taken last night. In essence, we were still complete. Happy New Year to you my son, TJ. We all missed your kiss and embrace as we all greeted each other last night. It was a very quiet celebration for the 4 of us at the dinner table. You are greatly missed. We love you! "

Tirso recently starred in two Metro Manila Film Festivals Movies – Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles and Rainbow's Sunset. – Rappler.com