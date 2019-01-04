The one-time screening of the film's full uncensored version is on January 18

Published 3:06 PM, January 04, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Born Beautiful, the upcoming sequel to the acclaimed 2017 film Die Beautiful, received an R-18 rating from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB).

However, the full uncensored version of the comedy-drama starring Martin del Rosario and Paolo Ballesteros will be available for a one-night screening on Friday, January 18.

Martin, who plays Barbs in the spin-off, took to Instagram to share the news.

"BORN BEAUTIFUL is rated R-18 with cuts by the MTRCB. But before we open in the cinemas on January 23, we will show the full UNCENSORED VERSION for ONE SCREENING ONLY at the UP Cine Adarna on January 18, Friday at 7pm," Martin said in his post.

"Who wants to watch? Keep checking the Die Beautiful FB page for details. Limited seats only," he added.

Born Beautiful's red band trailer starts with a warning that the film is "for mature audiences only." In the trailer, Del Rosario shares passionate kissing scenes with co-stars Kiko Matos and Akihiro Blanko.

For more details about the event, you can visit the Facebook event page. – Rappler.com

