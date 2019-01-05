The boys and their families star in the music video

MANILA, Philippines – The Backstreet Boys, who have grown up before the public eye, has a new music video that gives fans a glimpse of the next chapter of their lives.

In the "No Place" video posted Thursday, January 3, Nick, AJ, Howie D, Brian, and Kevin are seen spending time with their respective families: Nick and his son have fun at the swimming pool, Brian plays basketball with his wife and son, Howie and his family eat dinner, AJ plays with his kids, and Kevin has fun the outdoors with his family.

The lyrics of the song also show that family is indeed important to the 5 men.

"No Place" is the latest song from the boys' new album DNA, which will be released online on January 25. Other songs include “Chances” and “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.” – Rappler.com