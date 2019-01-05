The first trailer of the upcoming animated series shows the iconic red coat-wearing thief going the heroine route

MANILA, Philippines – Where in the world is Carmen San Diego?

Well, she's not in our '80s and '90s educational entertainment video games anymore – the international thief from our childhood has now infiltrated streaming giant Netflix.

The animated series will explore the origins of Carmen as she enters crime school, as well as the heists she pulls off around the world to steal only from other thieves. The first season will include 20 episodes, with each one to run for 22 minutes.

The criminal mastermind-turned-heroine is voiced by Jane the Virgin's Gina Rodriguez, while Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard lends his voice as Carmen's partner-in-crime, Player.

Carmen Sandiego is set to premiere on Netflix on January 18.

Gina Rodriguez is also producing and starring in the franchise's live-action film adaptation, whose rights have also been acquired by Netflix. – Rappler.com