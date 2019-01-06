Who will grab this year's top honors?

Published 5:30 AM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Awards season in the US kicks of with the Golden Globes 2019 on Monday, January 7 (Sunday evening, January 6 in the US).

Sandra Oh and Adam Samberg take on the hosting duties for this year's awards and the show promises to be very special. (READ: Five things to watch for at Golden Globes)

A Star Is Born and the Dick Cheney biography movie Vice lead this year's Globe nominations, with the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper starrer leading nominations for the top awards. (READ: 'A Star Is Born' leads pack for Golden Globes)

Bookmark this page and hit refresh for updates.

WINNERS

Best film, Drama:

Best film, Musical or Comedy:

Best actor, Drama:

Best actress, Drama:

Best actor, musical or comedy:

Best actress, musical or comedy:

Best supporting actor:

Best supporting actress:

Best foreign language film:

Best director:

Best animated feature:

Best drama series:

Best drama actor (television):

Best drama actress (television):

Best musical or comedy series:

Best musical or comedy actor (television):

Best musical or comedy actress (television):

Best limited series or TV movie:

Best limited series or TV movie actor:

Best limited series or TV movie actress:

NOMINEES

Best film, Drama

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Best film, Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Vice

Best actor, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best actress, Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best actor, musical or comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best actress, musical or comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best supporting actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk"

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best director

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

Best foreign language film

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Girl (Belgium)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Roma (Mexico)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Best animated feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Television

Best drama series

The Americans (FX)

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Homecoming (Amazon)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

Pose (FX)

Best drama actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best drama actress

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best musical or comedy series

Barry (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Kidding (Showtime)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Best musical or comedy actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best musical or comedy actress

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"

Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"

Alison Brie, "GLOW"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"

Best limited series or TV movie

The Alienist (TNT)

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)

Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)

Sharp Objects (HBO)

A Very English Scandal (Amazon)

Best limited series or TV movie actor

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best limited series or TV movie actress

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Cecil B Demille award: Jeff Bridges

–with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com