MANILA, Philippines – Awards season in the US kicks of with the Golden Globes 2019 on Monday, January 7 (Sunday evening, January 6 in the US).
Sandra Oh and Adam Samberg take on the hosting duties for this year's awards and the show promises to be very special. (READ: Five things to watch for at Golden Globes)
A Star Is Born and the Dick Cheney biography movie Vice lead this year's Globe nominations, with the Lady Gaga-Bradley Cooper starrer leading nominations for the top awards. (READ: 'A Star Is Born' leads pack for Golden Globes)
NOMINEES
Best film, Drama
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- If Beale Street Could Talk
- A Star Is Born
Best film, Musical or Comedy
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Mary Poppins Returns
- Vice
Best actor, Drama
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
- Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best actress, Drama
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best actor, musical or comedy
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
- Robert Redford, The Old Man & The Gun
- John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best actress, musical or comedy
- Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Charlize Theron, Tully
- Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best supporting actor
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
Best supporting actress
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Claire Foy, First Man
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk"
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best director
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Peter Farrelly, Green Book
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Adam McKay, Vice
Best foreign language film
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Girl (Belgium)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)
Best animated feature
- Incredibles 2
- Isle of Dogs
- Mirai
- Ralph Breaks the Internet
- Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Television
Best drama series
- The Americans (FX)
- Bodyguard (Netflix)
- Homecoming (Amazon)
- Killing Eve (BBC America)
- Pose (FX)
Best drama actor
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Stephan James, Homecoming
- Richard Madden, Bodyguard
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best drama actress
- Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
- Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
- Julia Roberts, Homecoming
- Keri Russell, The Americans
Best musical or comedy series
- Barry (HBO)
- The Good Place (NBC)
- Kidding (Showtime)
- The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Best musical or comedy actor
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
- Jim Carrey, Kidding
- Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
- Donald Glover, Atlanta
- Bill Hader, Barry
Best musical or comedy actress
- Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
- Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"
- Alison Brie, "GLOW"
- Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
- Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"
Best limited series or TV movie
- The Alienist (TNT)
- The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (FX)
- Escape at Dannemora (Showtime)
- Sharp Objects (HBO)
- A Very English Scandal (Amazon)
Best limited series or TV movie actor
- Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
- Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
- Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
- Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
- Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best limited series or TV movie actress
- Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
- Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
- Connie Britton, Dirty John
- Laura Dern, The Tale
- Regina King, Seven Seconds
Cecil B Demille award: Jeff Bridges
