Published 2:25 PM, January 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – LJ Reyes and Paolo Contis welcomed their daughter Summer Ayanna Contis on Friday, January 4.

On Instagram, LJ posted a photo of Summer's toes.

"We’ve waited for you... and now I can’t believe you’re already in our arms! Worth every single pain! I love you sooooooo much Summer!!!! Mommy is so crazy about you!"

Paolo, meanwhile, posted the date and time of Summer's birth.

In August last year, the couple confirmed they were expecting their first child together. Aside from Summer, LJ has a son, Aki with former boyfriend Paulo Avelino. (IN PHOTOS: LJ Reyes, Paolo Contis in quirky maternity shoot)

Paolo, meanwhile, has two daughters with ex-wife Lian Paz. – Rappler.com