Published 9:33 AM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Are you ready for a "new generation" of SexBomb Girls?

The iconic girl group, which shot to fame in the 2000s, are looking for new members to "become a part of Manila’s Viral Sweethearts and the New Generation of the SEXBOMB GIRLS."

In an Instagram post, the group said that on January 26 and again on June 29, from 1-7 pm, auditions will be held at the SB NewGen Studio in Quezon City. To audition, one must be between 15 and 20, without existing contracts with management groups or agencies. They must come with a minute-long routine and parental consent if they are younger than 18.

"These will be the ONLY auditions for the year and only auditionees are allowed to enter dance studio. Thank you!" said the group.

The Sexbomb Girls were once the main dance group on long-running noontime show Eat Bulaga! The group name comes from the 1999 song "Sex Bomb" by Tom Jones.

While known primarily for their dancing skills, the SexBomb Girls also released several albums and had a line-up whose main role was to sing. They popularized songs like "The Spaghetti Song" and "Bakit Papa?" They also starred in the long-running afternoon soap Daisy Siete.

The group's composition has changed a lot through the years. Its original members are no longer part of the group and have since forged solo careers.

– Rappler.com