What would Tahani do?

Published 11:19 AM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone is definitely in a good place after entertainment portal E! identified actress Jameela Jamil as "Kamilah Al-Jamil" in its live coverage of the 2019 Golden Globe awards on Monday, January 7 (Sunday evening, January 6 in the US).

For those who have somehow missed the hit that is The Good Place, Jameela plays socialite and philantrophist Tahani Al-Jamil, a literal poor-little-rich-girl who is constantly overshadowed by her sister Kamilah.

You read that right – in real life and on the Golden Globes red carpet, Tahani is somehow still overshadowed by her more famous sister.

Jameela herself couldn't get over it.

E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. #witherTahani ? pic.twitter.com/iAtu3ktfiE — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) January 7, 2019

"E live red carpet. This is legit the funniest thing I have ever seen. What a joyous mistake. Tahani would DIE! LOO LOL LOL. #witherTahani ?" she tweeted.

Of course, the internet couldn't get enough of this "mistake" either.

I hear the #GoldenGlobes are being renamed the Kamilahs. — Pirate Angel (@adanagirl) January 7, 2019

Somebody royally forked up. — Renee Green (@ReneeGr04698321) January 7, 2019

The Good Place, which originally airs on NBC, focuses on Eleanor Shellstrop's (played by Kristen Bell) adventures and mishaps in the afterlife, where she finds herself in "The Good Place," a idyllic Heaven-like world. She realizes she doesn't quite belong there and begins a journey to be a better, more ethical person.

She is joined by 3 other misfits – Tahani (played by Jameela), Chidi Anagonye (played by William Jackson Harper), and Jason Mendoza (Manny Jacinto) – as they all try (whether consciously or not) to be better people and deserve a slot in the actual "good place."

Seasons 1 and 2 are available for streaming on demand over at Netflix. – Rappler.com