It's a few seconds of footage but after more than a year of waiting, we'll take what we can get

Published 1:36 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A few seconds of footage and a line everyone's been waiting for: "Winterfell is yours, your Grace" isn't much but after more than a year of waiting, Game of Thrones fans are head over heels with the development as HBO finally released footage from the series' final season.

The clip, part of a minute-long highlight reel for HBO's 2019 shows, debuted during a commercial break for this year's Golden Globes. The clip is a moment both casual and devoted viewers have been waiting for – Sansa Stark, who's been holding fort at Winterfell, finally meets and welcomes Daenerys Targaryen to their stronghold in the north.

"The first ever meeting between Sansa and Daenerys is just another example of how tightly the story is tying together, as the Night King and the White Walkers continue their march on Westeros, having blown through the Wall in the season 7 finale," noted The Hollywood Reporter of the highly-anticipated meeting of the two female characters.

Game of Thrones is the critically-acclaimed television adaptation of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire. It aired its 7th season in July 2017 and wrapped up in August that same year. Season 8 – its last – premieres in April 2019 yet. – Rappler.com