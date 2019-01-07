The film festival formally ends January 7

Published 3:39 PM, January 07, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Organizers of the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) announced Monday, January 7, that they have hit the P1 billion mark.



In a statement, spokesperson Noel Ferrer said they hit the mark on Sunday, January 6.

"Our heartfelt thanks to all those who helped; and to the Filipino moviegoers, who continue to support the MMFF," he said.

While no specific figures were released, it was reported in late December 2018 that Vice Ganda's Fantastica, the Vic Sotto-Coco Martin movie Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, and Anne Curtis movie Aurora led the festival earnings.

The festival will end January 7. – Rappler.com