The two set aside their differences and talk about their their first movie 'Sakaling Maging Tayo'

Published 7:30 AM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Working with an ex can be brutal but McCoy de Leon and Elisse Joson proved that it can be done, with both parties coming out unscathed.

During the press conference for McLisse’s first movie, Sakaling Maging Tayo, the two admitted that the reunion posed quite a challenge given the current status of their relationship. Calling the experience a “roller coaster side,” Elisse explained that they went through several emotional ups and downs before eventually finding the right balance.

“Time won’t wait for us kaya kailangang magawa naming i-set aside [our personal issues] and nagawa naman po,” Elisse explained. (Time won't wait for us so what we did was we set aside [our personal issues] and we were able to do it.)



“‘Yung huling shooting po namin, parang ang ganda ng naging outcome. Basta naka-focus kami, kahit na mayroong personal na problema or anything kaya pa rin eh. Kayang maging okay ang outcome sa trabaho.”

(With our shooting, the outcome came out well. We were just focus, even if we had personal problems, we still did it. That's why the outcome was okay.)

But it wasn’t easy. There was a point when they thought the movie was not going to happen and had to leave it up to fate.

“Pareho kami ng stand na kung ano ‘yung dapat mangyari, nangyayari naman so pinabahala na rin namin, sa matuloy man or hindi, it’s for the better. I guess ito ‘yung for the better na natuloy siya,” Elisse said.

(We both have the same stand – if something should happen, it will happen. So we left it to fate, if it would push through or not, then it's for the better. I guess this is what was better, so it pushed through.)

McCoy and Elisse also thanked their support system – their fans and the team behind Sakaling Maging Tayo – for not giving up on the love team.

“Kapag work work talaga, kasi iniisip namin ‘yung nasa paligid namin, 'yung naghahard work para sa movie. Kasi kapag ‘di namin inayos nakakahiya naman sa mga tao sa paligid namin, lalo na kay direk. Nag-usap kami na gawin natin ito para sa dreams natin at sa mga taong umaasa,” McCoy said.

(When it comes to work, it's really work because we always think about the people around us – the people working hard for the movie. Because if we didn't do our best, we'd be letting the people around us down, especially direk. We talked to each other and decided we'd do it for our dreams and for the people who are counting on us.)

While they aren’t necessarily friends – Elisse and McCoy are still not on speaking terms outside of work – the PBB alums would like to believe that what happened between them serves a purpose.

McCoy said that he still keeps tabs on Elisse, being a proud fan from the sidelines.

“Sa background, sobrang happy ako para sa kanya kasi napapanod ko siya, ‘yung mga dreams niya na natutupad. Sobrang positive lang palagi ang naiisip ko sa kanya,” he said.

(I'm happy for her because I see her achieving her dreams. I always think positively whenever I think about her.)

As for Elisse, she shared that being around McCoy started to get easier once they started to spend more time together.

“It’s better now kasi nakakangiti kami sa isa’t isa, ngayon na nakakatawa kami. I guess that’s better. Masaya pa din ako kasi it’s better than before kasi dati po talaga sobrang hirap magkasama sa trabaho pero ngayon, mas gumaan,” she said.

(It's better now because we can smile at each other, laugh together. I guess that's better. I'm still happy because it's better than before. It used to be really hard to work with each other but now it's easier.)

Directed by JP Habac, Sakaling Maging Tayo tells the story of Pol (McCoy) and Laya (Elisse), two college freshmen who meet on their last day of school in Baguio City. Laya is about to move back to Manila to escape from her failed romance, while Pol is about to spend a care-free night in a music festival.

After witnessing Laya’s breakdown because of her recent heartbreak, Pol gets an idea to make her last night in Baguio fun and memorable by playing a series of dares – ranging from eating exotic food, to getting a random tattoo, to confessing deep, dark secrets.

Sakaling Maging Tayo opens January 16. – Rappler.com