Published 11:43 AM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Internationally-renowned K-pop group BTS will soon be all dolled up by none other than multinational toy manufacturer Mattel.

ARMY can now get their hands on doll versions of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, as an upcoming BTS doll line is in the works.

Mattel announced the official collaboration with BTS on its official Twitter account on Monday, January 7.

Mattel announced the worldwide licensing agreement made with BTS under its company, Big Hit Entertainment, at the Hong Koy Toys and Games Fair on Sunday, January 6.

The doll line will be inspired by each of the 7 BTS members' looks seen in their August 2018 “Idol” music video.

The collection, to be sold globally, will include collectible figures, games, and other items.

"BTS is a pop culture music phenomenon that transcendsage, culture and language, and through this partnership, Mattel will offer a new way for millions across the world to engage with the band," said Sejal Shah Miller, senior vice president and global brand general manager for Mattel said in a statement according to Billboard.

