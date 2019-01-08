Fans obsessed with Joe Goldberg and Peach Salinger of Netflix’s new thriller series ‘You' can now get the chance to meet the two stars in real life

Published 1:41 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Netflix has sprung another pleasant surprise on us yet again.

You fans better believe it – Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell are coming to Manila.

Penn plays sinister stalker Joe Goldberg in the Netflix original series while Shay plays the role of Peach Salinger, Goldberg's nemesis.

There will be a special fan event at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, January 15, at “Mooney’s Bookstore” – which will actually just be The Greenbelt Gallery at the 2nd level of Greenbelt 5, designed to mimic the show’s bookstore.

Not only will the stars interact with the show's biggest fans, but fans can also get the chance to win exclusive goodies on that day.

You is a Netflix original series based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel of the same name. – Rappler.com