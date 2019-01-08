Tom Hardy will be reprising his role as Eddie Brock, Marvel's alien symbiote, for the 'Venom' sequel

Published 6:20 PM, January 08, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Marvel antihero is making his way back to cinema screens in the near future. According to Variety, Sony Pictures has confirmed that a Venom sequel is in the works.

Original screenwriter Kelly Marcel, who worked on Saving Mr. Banks and Fifty Shades of Grey, will be returning to write the sequel’s script and hold an executive producer position.

Expected to reprise their roles are Tom Hardy as shape-shifting Eddie Brock, Michelle Williams as Ann Weying, and Woody Harrelson, who reportedly will be suiting up as Carnage.

No confirmation has been made on the sequel's director, as original director Rubin Fleischer will be working on Zombieland 2 during that time.

Regarding Venom 2's premiere date, fans are speculating that a 2020 release can be expected, based on Marvel’s announcement to IGN Southeast Asia on November 2018 that two untitled Marvel-Sony sequels are set for that year.

The first Venom film premiered in the Philippines on October 2018. – Rappler.com