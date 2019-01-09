Organizers of the festival say the 2018 edition has surpassed previous Christmas and New Year records

Published 8:30 AM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Metro Manila Film Festival organizers said Tuesday, January 8 that the 2018 edition of the festival is the "highest grossing" ever.



The MMFF earlier announced that they've reached the P1 billion mark.

In a statement through MMFF spokesperson Noel Ferrer, Metro Manila Development Authority chairman Danny Lim said that they've reached the P1.060 billion mark, the highest gross by far in the festival. The record is P10 million higher compared to the 2015 edition, which grossed P1.050 billion.

Ferrer thanked the stars and producers who came to the Gabi ng Parangal last December 27. He also said that the movies in this year's festival are still showing in various cinemas and that they are looking forward to the festival's 45th edition.

"Next year, we will celebrate the 45th Anniversary of the MMFF coinciding with the celebration of the Centennial of Philippine Cinema."

“We want to continue the partnership and prepare for it early on. We look forward to more significant and groundbreaking entries and activities that would further develop the audiences’ love for Filipino films, develop and discover new talents through the student short films, and maximize exposure and linkages with international festivals."

While the ranking of the entries has not been released, it was reported that Vice Ganda's Fantastica, the Vic Sotto-Coco Martin movie Jack Em Popoy: The Puliscredibles, and Anne Curtis movie Aurora lead the festival in terms of money earned. – Rappler.com