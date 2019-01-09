The actor is one of the speakers at the Quirino Grandstand a few hours before the Traslacion

Published 8:49 AM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Coco Martin, star of ABS-CBN's Ang Probinsyano, talked about his devotion to the Black Nazarene on Wednesday, January 9, as he spoke before devotees.

Martin was one of the speakers at the Quirino Grandstand a few hours before the Traslacion. The Traslacion is the nearly 24-hour procession that brings the image of the Black Nazarene from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

The celebrity said he was once among the devotees who paid homage to the Black Nazarene every January 9.

"Sinasama po ako ng lola ko sa pagsimba po ng Quiapo. Kaya lumaki po ako na ang aking laging pinagdarasalan ay ang Mahal na Nazareno," Martin said.

(My grandmother always brought me along to hear Mass at Quiapo. That's why I grew up always praying to the Black Nazarene.)

Watch part of Martin's speech at the Quirino Grandstand early Wednesday morning, while devotees waited for the Traslacion. – Rappler.com