Marvel fans are over the moon after watching these brand-new, never-before-seen 'Captain Marvel' scenes

Published 11:54 AM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Captain Marvel hype is out of this world, and we are here for it.

Hitting theaters in March 2019, Marvel fans are even giddier with anticipation for Brie Larson a.k.a. Carol Danvers' first solo Marvel heroine film, especially now that a new “special look” trailer was released.

In never-before-seen scenes, the special trailer has Captain Marvel introducing the Skrulls to Agent Fury (Samuel L Jackson) as shape-shifting enemies set to invade the Earth.

It also shows the heroine coming to terms with her own intergalactic powers, being trained under her Kree commander and mentor played by Jude Law.

Also spotted in the trailer is Ronan the Accuser, played by Lee Pace, who was also in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Captain Marvel premieres on March 8, 2019. – Rappler.com