Published 11:33 AM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – James Yap and partner Michela Cazzola celebrated a milestone on January 6 when their daughter Francesca was baptized at the Sanctuario de San Antonio in Makati City.

Among the guests at the baptism were the couple’s friends, including actor Raymart Santiago, and producer Dondon Monteverde.

Check out some scenes from baby Francesca’s baptism:

James and Michela have been together since 2012. They also have a son MJ, born in 2016. James has two children from previous relationships, including Bimby, his 11-year-old son with ex-wife Kris Aquino. – Rappler.com