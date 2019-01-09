A spin-off series to the 'GoT' world will reportedly tell the tales of Westeros' dark history, White Walker origins, and other legends

Published 4:30 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – As the final season of HBO hit Game of Thrones draws near, HBO is making sure that the GoT fever won't be dying down anytime soon.

HBO announced that a spin-off prequel series to the popular Game of Thrones world is officially underway. According to HBO, the still-untitled series will be set thousands of years before the current show's setting, revolving around the world’s downfall from the golden Age of Heroes.

Viewers can expect stories on Westeros’ dark history, the White Walkers’ mysterious origins, the Stark legends, and the East.

HBO also released the show's roster of young actors and the official director for the pilot episode on Wednesday, January 9.

The cast is headlined by Oscar-nominated Naomi Watts and Josh Whitehouse, as well as young stars Georgie Henley (little Lucy from the Chronicles of Narnia franchise), Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp, and Toby Regbo.

S.J. Clarkson, who has worked on The Defenders, Jessica Jones, and Orange is the New Black, will be directing the show's pilot.

Scriptwriter Jane Goldman will also be the showrunner, with GoT author George R.R. Martin stepping in as co-creator. Both will also hold executive producer positions.

The GoT prequel is set to begin filming early 2019. – Rappler.com