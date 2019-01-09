Falcis is in a legal battle against his former boss, after being accused of misusing a corporate card for personal expenses

Published 4:56 PM, January 09, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Nicko Falcis and his lawyers denied they were using “delaying tactics” in their legal battle against Kris Aquino.

In a Facebook Live video on January 5, Aquino’s lawyer Sig Fortun questioned why Falcis did not immediately report the threats on his life he allegedly received from Aquino, or claim the money she still supposedly owes him.

These issues were included in Falcis’ counter-affidavit, filed in the cities of Taguig and Pasig on December 17, 2018, and in Manila on January 3.

The counter-affidavit is Falcis’ response to the initial Complaint-Affidavit filed by Aquino on October 12, 2018, accusing Falcis of qualified theft of over P1 million.

Falcis’ lawyers at Ponferrada Ty law offices said that they did not immediately file his counter-affidavit because they first filed an Omnibus Motion to dismiss the cases.

“Our client, Nicardo M Falcis II, is innocent of the charges against him; and contrary to their claims, we have been facing the charges by presenting our defenses and submitting our evidenced in support of the same before the proper fora,” they said.

Nicko posted the statement in full on his Instagram page. In the caption, he said: “Unlike her, we do not announce nor parade ourselves irresponsibly just to get the attention of people and project a so-called fighter image. We follow the rule of law and we abide by the security protocol advised by my lawyers and family members.”

“I was forced to air our side because of all her bullying tactics (gaslighting) directly and indirectly. We refuse to be your victim, Kris! I never knew I'd be dragged into one of your life controversies and even experience such fear for my safety. I pray that this will all be over and that we all make sure no one gets bullied in life!” he added.

Falcis younger brother, lawyer Jesus Falcis III, claimed that Aquino and her lawyers never explicitly denied that she made grave threats on Falcis’ life. He also said that they did not immediately file a report because Falcis was abroad when they alleged threats were made.

He also said that they had to think about reporting the threats because they were made by someone as powerful as Aquino.

“Siyempre kami ang nagiisip – i-file ba natin to? Hindi makapaniwala ang kuya ko, na parang totoo bang nangyayari to? (Of course, we had to think about whether we should file it. My brother couldn’t believe that it was happening),” the younger Falcis told media at a press conference on January 9.

He also noted that they had already said Aquino threatened Falcis in 2018, and they only reiterated it in Falcis’ counter affidavit.

“He has said through me that Kris made grave threats in 2018, and he is just reiterating it again now,” he said.

Aquino sued Falcis for 44 counts of qualified theft, which he allegedly committed by misusing a company credit card for personal expenses. Aquino also sued the younger Falcis for 9 counts of cyber libel, for allegedly making “malicious and defamatory statements” against her. – Rappler.com