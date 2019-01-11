After nearly 3 decades, the Oscars producers have decided that the show must go on, even without a host

MANILA, Philippines – The prestigious Academy Awards show highlighting Hollywood's most notable films and talents is radically changing its format after 30 years.

The decision was reached about a month after actor Kevin Hart withdrew from the Oscars hosting gig. Controversy began when his homophobic tweets resurfaced online.

The Academy almost reconsidered Hart after he agreed to sit down with talk show host Ellen Degeneres in early January. Ellen tried to encourage him to return, even calling the Academy to reinstate Hart.

However, on Wednesday, January 9, (Thursday, January 10, Philippine time), Hart made an appearance on NBC's Good Morning America and officially closed any doors on becoming the Oscars emcee this year.

“I want everybody to know I’m done with it,” Hart told Good Morning America's host. “It’s a choice that I’ve personally made to say I’m not addressing it anymore."

According to Variety, the award show's producers will instead choose a handful of Hollywood A-listers to introduce the various segments of the show.

The Hollywood Reporter reported that the show has asked as many Avengers stars possible to reunite on the show's stage, in hopes of adding some punch to the 2019 show format.

The last hostless show was in 1989, which wasn't well-received, with Rob Lowe and Eileen Bowman as Snow White performing an over-the-top song-and-dance number.

The 91st Academy Awards show is happening on February 24, 2019, at Hollywood’s Dolby Theater. – Rappler.com