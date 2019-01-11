Angel returns to television via the new drama 'The General's Daughter'

Published 3:38 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Angel Locsin, who is set to return to drama in the primetime show The General's Daughter this month, has revealed that there was a time she wanted to quit showbiz.

During the press conference for the show on Thursday, January 10, she was asked about an Instagram post, where she said that the last 5 years have been some of her more challenging years.

She wrote: "2015 challenged me. 2016 broke me. 2017 changed me. 2018 opened my eyes. 2019 I’M COMING BACK."

"'Pag down ka kasi, down ka talaga. Disappointed ka sa sarili mo, 'yung mga times na akala mo okay ka pero kung babalikan mo, hindi ka pala okay. In denial ka lang. Try to be strong pero hindi ka okay eh," she said.

(If you're down, you're really down. You're disappointed in yourself, the times you thought you're okay but if you look back, you weren't. You're in denial. You try to be strong but you're not okay.)

"Kinailangan din ng 5 years na iyon na marating ko kung ano 'yung outlook ko ngayon (Those 5 years I guess were needed so I would reach the outlook that I have today)."

She said she's grateful to the people who continue to believe in her, most notably Dreamscape, which is heading The General's Daughter, and her bosses in ABS-CBN.

"Kinausap ako, tinanong kung ano ang gusto ko, hindi ako pinayagan mag-resign,” she said. “Kahit ayaw mo na, kahit hindi ka na naniniwala sa sarili mo, pero may mga taong naniniwala na kaya mo, na nandiyan, nakasuporta lang sa ‘yo, talagang mabubuhayan ka ng loob, eh.”

(They talked to me, they asked me what I wanted. They didn't allow me to resign. Even if you don't want it anymore, even if you don't believe yourself, but there are still people who believe in you, who are there for you, supporting you, you'll really feel hopeful again.)

She also addressed her fans and social media followers, adding: "Dahil sa kanila, nandidito ako. Dahil sa mga taong patuloy na sumusuporta sa akin. Dahil sa inyo na naniniwala sa akin, nandito po ako. Feeling ko utang ko ito sa inyo.”

(Because of them, I'm still here. It's because of the people who continue to support me. Because of you who believe in me, I'm still here. And I feel I owe this all to you.)

The General's Daughter revolves around the life of Rhian Bonifacio. Raised by a different family, she enters the army, not aware that she was raised to kill her real father, which becomes a source of conflict for her.

The show also stars Albert Martinez, Tirso Cruz III, Janice de Belen, Eula Valdez, Maricel Soriano, Paulo Avelino, Arjo Atayde, and JC de Vera, with Ryza Cenon, Loisa Andalio, and Ronnie Alonte.

The General's Daughter premieres on January 21. – Rappler.com