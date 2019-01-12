The long-running crime drama's 15th season will be its last

Published 11:10 AM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Case closed.

One of TV's longest-running crime shows will bid a painful goodbye to its loyal fans after nearly a decade.

CBS' Criminal Minds will be closing its final case on its 15th season.

The last season will have 10 episodes, which will be filmed right after the current production of the 14th season's finale.

According to Deadline, viewers can expect a two-part season opener, a major confession, a BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) member in jeopardy, and a wedding.

“I am very hopeful that we can honor all of those characters who have been beloved and with this team, with the audience for years," Erica Messer, Criminal Minds showrunner said.

"But the hope is to be able to honor all of that history, all of those heroes who have come and gone," she added.

The hit show created by Jeff Davis follows the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit as it profiles serial killers and criminals in hopes of preventing their next crime and catching them.

After its final season, Criminal Minds will have aired 325 episodes in total, making it one of the longest-running TV dramas ever, alongside fellow TV classics ER, CSI, Law & Order, NCIS, and Grey's Anatomy.

The show premiered its first season in 2005. – Rappler.com