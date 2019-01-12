The rom-com will be released on Netflix!

MANILA, Philippines – He’s already the internet’s boyfriend, so who better than Noah Centineo to play a guy who stands in as the perfect bae for girls in need?

That is pretty much the plot of The Perfect Date, an upcoming rom-com by Awesomeness Films and Ace Entertainment. In the film, Noah plays Brooks Rattigan, a boy who created a dating app to offer his services as a stand-in for non-existent boyfriends.

Camila Mendes, who plays Queen Bee Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, will be in the film too, presumably as one of the girls who avails of Brooks’ services.

Also starring is Laura Marano, who appeared in Lady Bird.

The film will premiere on Netflix, though there is no release date yet. – Rappler.com