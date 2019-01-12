This year's festival coincides with the celebration of 100 years of Philippine cinema

Published 9:37 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) announced that the next Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino will happen on September 11 to 17.

In a statement, FDCP Chairperson Liza Diño Seguerra said that the festival was moved to September, in time for the celebration of 100 years of Philippine cinema. The festival has been held in August for the last two years.

"We are excited to involve the entire nation in the celebration of our 100 years [of Philippine cinema], and what better way to do it than to engage our audience to support our quality genre films especially made for them. What we are looking for are films which have original narrative and unique storytelling but accessible to a wide audience, and we cannot wait to showcase another amazing lineup this September," she said.



Details and other information will be announced in the coming months.

The Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino is a project of the FDCP which showcases Filipino films for one week. The films are a mixture of different genres and shown nationwide.

In November 2018, President Rodrigo Duterte signed Proclamation No. 622, declaring September 12, 2019 to September 11, 2020 as the Centennial Year of Philippine Cinema.

Jose Nepomuceno's Dalagang Bukid, considered the first Filipino-produced and directed feature film, premiered on September 12, 1919. – Rappler.com