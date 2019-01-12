Grab your tissues, because this one's a tearjerker

Published 9:53 PM, January 12, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Iza Calzado and Ben Wintle had a dreamy wedding in Palawan last December 2018, and wedding videographer Bob Nicolas shared the video of the special day on Saturday, January 12.

The video is a feels-fest from start to finish, opening with a footage of the officiant uttering a prayer for Iza's late parents, and ending with Iza mouthing "You and me, unbreakable," as a response to Ben's vows.

At one point in the video, Iza is seen crying after receiving a gift before the ceremony.

Bob shared the story behind the gift in the video caption: "Iza lost her mom to cancer when she was young. Little did she know, in a display of a mother's unconditional love, her mom prepared a special gift for Iza to be given to her on her wedding day. This gift was entrusted to Iza's close friend, Sunshine, for safekeeping until the right time comes. Seventeen or so years later, it did. And the exchange is beyond words to describe."

The video also features speeches from the couple's close friends including Karylle, footage of the wedding festivities, and some scenes of the couple swimming in Palawan's bright blue waters.

Ben proposed to Iza in 2017. – Rappler.com