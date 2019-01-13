Carmina Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi's twins are all grown up

Published 2:37 PM, January 13, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mavy and Cassy Legaspi, the twins of actors Carmine Villaroel and Zoren Legaspi, celebrated their 18th birthday party on Saturday, January 12 at the One Canvas Events Place in Makati.



The Oscars-themed party saw Cassy wearing a gold gown and Mavy in a suit by designer Francis Libiran.

The twins turned 18 last January 6.

Carmina and Zoren were also there for the special event of their twins.

Among the celebrities spotted were Kathryn Bernardo, Ria Atayde and Sofia Andres.

Gideon Hermosa decorated the twins' birthday party, while the food was catered by chef Florabel Co. The cake meanwhile was made by Mannix Monday.

The twins began to appear in TV commercials for an Ice Cream brand when they were young children. This soon followed with an endorsement for a clothing brand.

After appearing in various shows, Mavy and Cassy formally signed with GMA 7 in 2018. Their parents are also busy with shows for the network. – Rappler.com