Bobby Rubio's short film 'Float' features two Filipino characters

Published 2:56 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – A Filipino-American director is set to come out with his Disney Pixar short film soon.

In a video posted on Disney Pixar's social media accounts, Bobby Rubio's Float is featured as one of the SparkShorts films. SparkShorts is a project under Disney Pixar, which showcases the short films created by the company's group of artists.

"I see it as a wonderful opportunity to tell my story," Rubio said of Float, which will have two Filipino characters.

Jim Morris, president of Pixar Animation Studios, said of the project: "We created an opportunity for artists to show us some new ideas by doing a low-budget project of their own."

YES @rachjuramirez those are #Filipino lead characters in my #Pixar #SparkShort! @Pixar’s first all #CGI Filipino characters! So technically, the first #Pixnoys! I am proud to tell our stories. I know what it means to see our culture represented on screen! #RepresentationMatters https://t.co/Xh3UKfKmRt — Bobby Rubio (@Bobby_Rubio) January 13, 2019

Aside from directing and writing the short film, Rubio is known for working on Marvel covers and creating the comic series Alcatraz High and 4 Gun Conclusion.

He also worked as an animator and storyboard artist for films such as Tarzan and Treasure Planet. – Rappler.com