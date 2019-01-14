Congratulations to the happy couple!

Published 7:28 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Singers Moira dela Torre and Jason Marvin Hernandez married on Monday, January 14 in a garden wedding outside of Manila.

The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends from the entertainment industry.

Moira wore a wedding gown by designer Patricia Santos.

Among those who came to the wedding were Ogie Alcasid, Regine Velasquez, Leila Alcasid, Erik Santos and Sam Milby.

Paolo Valenciano's daughter was part of the entourage. His brother Gab and his girlfriend Joann Santiago were also present.

On their wedding day, the single "Ikaw at Ako," which the two sang together, was released.

Moira, who sang the song "Tagpuan," got engaged to Jason in April 2018. – Rappler.com