The actor drops by Manila with co-star Shay Mitchell

Published 7:58 PM, January 14, 2019

** WARNING: Spoilers for You Season 1 below **

MANILA, Philippines – With all the buzz currently surrounding You, it’s no surprise that the entertainment gods have decided to give viewers more of the binge-worthy psychological thriller.

The show, which originally aired on Lifetime, was picked up by Netflix for a second season, though with everything that went down in season 1, it’s almost impossible to tell which direction the second season is going to go (unless of course you read the book series by Caroline Kepnes that it was based on).

In You, Penn Badgley plays Joe Goldberg, a New York bookstore manager who develops an obsession with aspiring writer Guinevere Beck.

Joe’s creepiness is well-established throughout the series, although apparently even after stalking a girl, masturbating to her in public, stealing several identities, and murdering multiple people, viewers of the show have still been professing their adoration for Joe – something Penn wants to put a stop to as he constantly reminds people that his character is a murderer.

Considering that he wants people to stop romanticizing his character, will Penn be dialling up the creepiness in the second season?

In an interview with Rappler on January 14, Penn said he totally could take the creepiness up a notch, but ultimately, he doesn’t know what’s going to happen in the next season.

“I don’t know what’s going to happen in season 2. We’re gonna take it one step at a time. One creepy step at a time,” he said.

“I’m interested in Joe changing. Moving, progressing, right? I definitely want that to happen. But it’s not only up to me, you know. I think it’s a collaboration between the writers, the actors, the directors.”

“What am I going to do in season 2? I don’t know, I’m just kinda flying by the seat of my pants here,” he said.

As for the fate of another fan favorite: Shay Mitchell categorically rejected the idea of her character Peach coming back in the second season, “but her sister Tangerine may just make an appearance,” she said.

Of course, Peach died a little past the halfway mark of the first season, and a funeral was held for her and everything. Then again, no corpses were shown, and the twist at the very end of the season 1 finale shows that You isn’t averse to orchestrating the surprise appearance of unexpected characters. (READ: Here's what Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell think of each other's character in 'You')

Whatever happens, it will be a while yet before any of the fans will know what’s going to happen. Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for season 2, though the entirety of season 1 is currently available for binge-watching on the streaming site.

Penn and Shay were in Manila for a media event on January 14, and will be part of a fan meet in Greenbelt on January 15. – Rappler.com