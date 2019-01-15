‘You and I know that was a bluff,’ she says

Published 12:03 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has spoken out after a supposed audio recording of her conversation with Nicko Falcis went viral.

In the recording, a voice that sounds like Kris can be heard screaming threatening statements, in particular: “‘Wag ka nang bumalik sa Pilipinas, nadinig mo…Papapatay ka ng pamilya ko. You know what’s wrong with me? May lupus ako, Nicko!”

(Don’t return to the Philippines, do you hear me…my family will have you killed. You know what’s wrong with me? I have lupus, Nicko!)

“Dare to step in this country, and you will be dead,” the voice can be heard saying.

While the authenticity of the recording cannot be confirmed, Kris appeared to admit that it was her voice on the call, while still denying that she was making any real threats.

Kris posted on Instagram on Tuesday, January 15, in an apparent reference to the leaked audio, saying that she and the person on the other end of the call both knew she was bluffing when she said what she did.

“Alam naman nya binubwisit ko lang ang life niya that Sept 27 (He knows I was just annoying him on September 27),” she said, explaining that she could not have made good on any threats because at the time, she and her brother, former president Noynoy Aquino, were not on good terms, and that her “meek and mild, simple, super prayerful sisters” wouldn’t cause anyone harm.

“'Wag naman bilugin ang utak ng tao (Don’t mess with people’s minds). You and I know that was a bluff provoked by anger & fear because of my awful health diagnosis,” she said.

“I know I should be repentant pero ang hirap talaga kasi nga magna cum laude sya na inside out ng life ko alam (it’s hard that he’s a magna cum laude who knows my life inside out). So I know he knew his level of guilt & my inability to make good on my ‘threat,’” she said.

She claimed that the ordeal is being done for political motivations.

“Sadly, this has been 1 badly orchestrated demolition job being funded by personalities out for political revenge,” she said.

She ended her post saying: “I’ll own na kasalanan ko ‘to. Diba kung ang tabihan mo may kuto, sure nang mahahawaan ka? Unforgivable for me? their timing- now that i am so physically weak. oh well, bilog ang mundo.”

(I’ll own up, this is my fault. If you sit near someone with lice, you’re sure to catch it too, right? Unforgivable for me? Their timing – now that I am so physically weak. Oh well, the world is round.)

Kris is in an ongoing legal battle with Nicko, her former business manager, who she sued in October 2018 for 44 counts of qualified theft for supposedly misusing a company-issued credit card for unapproved personal expenses. In the counter-affidavit filed by Nicko in January, he claimed that Kris made grave threats on his life, and that she still owes him over P20 million in commissions. – Rappler.com