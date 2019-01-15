Kris Aquino speaks out on alleged voice recording of conversation with Nicko Falcis
MANILA, Philippines – Kris Aquino has spoken out after a supposed audio recording of her conversation with Nicko Falcis went viral.
In the recording, a voice that sounds like Kris can be heard screaming threatening statements, in particular: “‘Wag ka nang bumalik sa Pilipinas, nadinig mo…Papapatay ka ng pamilya ko. You know what’s wrong with me? May lupus ako, Nicko!”
(Don’t return to the Philippines, do you hear me…my family will have you killed. You know what’s wrong with me? I have lupus, Nicko!)
“Dare to step in this country, and you will be dead,” the voice can be heard saying.
While the authenticity of the recording cannot be confirmed, Kris appeared to admit that it was her voice on the call, while still denying that she was making any real threats.
Kris posted on Instagram on Tuesday, January 15, in an apparent reference to the leaked audio, saying that she and the person on the other end of the call both knew she was bluffing when she said what she did.
“Alam naman nya binubwisit ko lang ang life niya that Sept 27 (He knows I was just annoying him on September 27),” she said, explaining that she could not have made good on any threats because at the time, she and her brother, former president Noynoy Aquino, were not on good terms, and that her “meek and mild, simple, super prayerful sisters” wouldn’t cause anyone harm.
“'Wag naman bilugin ang utak ng tao (Don’t mess with people’s minds). You and I know that was a bluff provoked by anger & fear because of my awful health diagnosis,” she said.
“I know I should be repentant pero ang hirap talaga kasi nga magna cum laude sya na inside out ng life ko alam (it’s hard that he’s a magna cum laude who knows my life inside out). So I know he knew his level of guilt & my inability to make good on my ‘threat,’” she said.
She claimed that the ordeal is being done for political motivations.
“Sadly, this has been 1 badly orchestrated demolition job being funded by personalities out for political revenge,” she said.
She ended her post saying: “I’ll own na kasalanan ko ‘to. Diba kung ang tabihan mo may kuto, sure nang mahahawaan ka? Unforgivable for me? their timing- now that i am so physically weak. oh well, bilog ang mundo.”
(I’ll own up, this is my fault. If you sit near someone with lice, you’re sure to catch it too, right? Unforgivable for me? Their timing – now that I am so physically weak. Oh well, the world is round.)
View this post on Instagram
#dontbeasawsawero #dontmakesawsaw Kalurx kasi yung in much need of a workshop because yung voice acting kulang (at least ako drama queen ang pintas ng trolls and may guessing game na kung kailan papatak ang tears on TV) sorry ha, but last time i saw him face to face when i asked for his resignation which he willingly signed, together with a quit claim & NDA, gusto akong kurutin ni R.A. because i was maldita and said- YOU ARE SO ANNOYING, PLEASE ENROLL IN A WORKSHOP? 2 hours kang trying to cry, until now walang tears! sabay irap & walk out... alam naman nya binubwisit ko lang ang life nya that Sept 27... Diba nga magmula nung Sunday night in April, di na kami nagusap ni brother, sa irita nya with me? Honest ako, i’ve seen Noy once in 9 months- in kuya josh’s hospital room- they were all so worried parating sya & i was still in St Luke’s & the guy who was responsible for the recording knew that. #awkward My 3 meek & mild, simple, super prayerful sisters will do harm? Wag naman bilugin ang utak ng tao. You & i know that was a bluff provoked by anger & fear because of my awful health diagnosis. Hindi naman ako nahihiya umamin, again R.A. and A.G. na present in the Sept 18 confrontation didn’t know where to look because ayaw nilang matawa, kasi nasabi ko: i’m not my brother, i’m not my sisters, because we all know- i’m not mabait... R.A. took meticulous notes from the face to face mtg. A.G. said: Madam, stating the obvious ka naman dun sa: i’m not mabait. R said: Alam mo, inulit mo yung “that bar” with matching hampas ng credit card bill and yung “Coke souvenirs from Atlanta” 8 times nakakaloka ka! i know i should be repentant pero ang hirap talaga kasi nga magna cum laude sya na inside out ng life ko alam. So i know he knew his level of guilt & my inability to make good on my “threat”... Sadly, this has been 1 badly orchestrated demolition job being funded by personalities out for political revenge... i’ll own na kasalanan ko ‘to. Diba kung ang tabihan mo may kuto, sure nang mahahawaan ka? Unforgivable for me? their timing- now that i am so physically weak. oh well, bilog ang mundo.
Kris is in an ongoing legal battle with Nicko, her former business manager, who she sued in October 2018 for 44 counts of qualified theft for supposedly misusing a company-issued credit card for unapproved personal expenses. In the counter-affidavit filed by Nicko in January, he claimed that Kris made grave threats on his life, and that she still owes him over P20 million in commissions. – Rappler.com