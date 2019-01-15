The actress talks about the complexities of her character in the hit series

***Warning: Spoilers up ahead for You season 1***

MANILA, Philippines – Everyone’s talking about the new psychological thriller, You, particularly about its main character Joe Goldberg, played by Penn Badgley, the calculating pathological liar who murders his way into his obsession Beck’s heart. (READ: Penn Badgley would like to remind you that Joe of 'You' is a murderer)

But Joe isn’t the only anti-hero person in this story – he meets his match in Peach Salinger, played by Shay Mitchell. Initially introduced as Beck’s overprotective best friend, Peach is soon revealed to be as calculating and as controlling as Joe, almost as obsessive, and definitely more powerful – but certainly not as lucky.

Of course, the two characters have splintered the show’s fans into Team Joe and Team Peach, with those in the latter group adamant about how she deserved better. (READ: Here's what Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell think of each other's character in 'You')

What does Shay think? Well to begin with, she thinks that while her character didn’t commit nearly as much crimes as Joe, she’s twisted too.

“I think they’re both sort of messed up to be honest with you. It’s just I did it in heels, you know?” Shay told Rappler in an interview on January 14.

“You just didn’t let her get to that point,” she said, addressing Penn. “Who knows? I had a gun with me.”

Still, she said that she feels for those on Team Peach, “because there were those levels to her where you feel bad almost.”

“You know, she really wanted Beck to love her. Yes, she can be not the nicest person, but at the same time, you’re like, I feel bad, I wanna give her a hug. You know?” she said.

“Watching that back, when I binged the show, that’s what I felt from her too. So it wasn’t like she was pure evil all the time. You did have a soft spot for her,” she added.

Of course, Peach doesn’t have the happiest ending in season 1 – and though her fate seemed pretty final, Peach stans will always hold out hope that their queen will somehow make a comeback in the show’s second season, which was recently given the green light on Netflix. So will she?

“No,” Shay said. “But her sister Tangerine might make an appearance.”

You season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. – Rappler.com