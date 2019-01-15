And she wants you to help out by donating too!

Published 5:38 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Shay Mitchell’s visit to Manila might have been pretty quick and action-packed but the You star managed to squeeze in a visit to a non-profit organization that takes care of disadvantaged children.

On her Instagram stories, Shay said on Tuesday, January 15, that she paid a quick visit to the Virlanie Foundation Monday evening, January 14. Earlier that Monday, Shay and You co-actor Penn Badgley went on a media blitz to promote the first season of the hit Netflix show. (READ: Here's what Penn Badgley and Shay Mitchell think of each other's character in 'You')

“Please drop by and help out! Anything from in-kind donations for their needs or any small donation will definitely go a long way! Help us ensure that these children all reach a better and bright future they so deserve,” Shay said in a separate Instagram story.

In a series of snaps, Shay said she played games, grabbed a bite to eat, and took selfies with the kids in the center.

The Makati-based Virlanie Foundation was founded in 1992 but French social worker Dominique Lemay. The foundation focuses on taking care of kids who needs special protection – “the poor, the abandoned, abused, exploited, neglected, and orphaned.” The kids, Shay noted, wanted toys – although she noted that the foundation needs essentials as well.

While Shay was busy with promoting You, her friend pianist Chloe Flower dropped by the Mall of Asia to get groceries and supplies for the foundation.

Shay, who plays the well-meaning but possessive Peach Salinger in You, has Filipino roots. Her mother, Precious Garcia, hails from Pampanga but moved to the United States at a young age.

Both Shay and Penn will be at a fan event for You in Greenbelt on Tuesday, January 15. – Rappler.com