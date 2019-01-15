WATCH: Teaser trailer for 'Spider-Man: Far from Home' released
MANILA, Philippines – If the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home is any indication, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends are in for an adventure.
In the trailer, Peter and his friends jet off to Europe for a vacation. Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), interrupts Peter's vacation and seeks his help when a series of elemental attacks occur, putting many lives, including that of his friends' in danger.
At one point as they battle the villains, Fury asks Peter: "Are you going to step up or not?"
Marisa Tomei and Zendaya reprise their respective roles from the last movie while Jake Gyllenhaal steps in to play Mysterio.
In theaters July 5. #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/QC7ib7SrO8— Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) January 15, 2019
Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 5, 2019 in US cinemas. – Rappler.com