'Are you going to step up or not?'

Published 11:16 PM, January 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – If the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: Far from Home is any indication, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and friends are in for an adventure.

In the trailer, Peter and his friends jet off to Europe for a vacation. Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), interrupts Peter's vacation and seeks his help when a series of elemental attacks occur, putting many lives, including that of his friends' in danger.

At one point as they battle the villains, Fury asks Peter: "Are you going to step up or not?"

Marisa Tomei and Zendaya reprise their respective roles from the last movie while Jake Gyllenhaal steps in to play Mysterio.

Spider-Man: Far from Home opens July 5, 2019 in US cinemas. – Rappler.com