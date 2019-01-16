He joined the band as its drummer in 1996

Published 1:21 PM, January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Brian Velasco, drummer of iconic Filipino rock band Razorback, on Wednesday, January 16, died in an apparent suicide.

Music promoted Dudee Alfonso confirmed Velasco's death to Inquirer.

Velasco, according to his Facebook profile, joined Razorback as its drummer in 1996.

He had apparently died by suicide and streamed the act on Facebook. His friends and followers caught parts of the live video, which had since been taken down.

His family has yet to issue a statement. – Rappler.com

The HOPELINE Project, a 24/7 crisis support hotline for depression and suicide prevention, can be reached at (02) 804-HOPE (4673), 0917 558 HOPE (4673) and 2919 (toll-free number for all Globe and TM subscribers).