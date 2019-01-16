The drummer died on January 16

January 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The death of Razorback drummer Brian Velasco on January 16 has left many reeling in shock and grief, including many members of the music industry.

Many artists, musicians, and photographers who have worked with Velasco in the past took to social media to pay tribute to him and share their memories of him.

Razorback posted on their official Facebook page saying, “today we lost our brother…and our hearts are broken…we love you and we will always mis you Bri.”

Singer Nicole Asensio, who formerly fronted General Luna, shared memories from a long friendship with Velasco, who she called her best friend.

“I don’t know if you heard me when I told you how much you meant to me. I heard you loud and clear when you told me how much I meant to you. Ganyan tayo intense eh. But thats how things were. And I love you for it,” she wrote.

“I am raging with anger but I love you. Like family and more. Now I’m back there in that drowning lull because I don’t know where you are... I’m effin miles away, there’s nothing I can do and I don’t have any words. No words. No Giggles. Jan 26 woulda been our next gig together. I love you,” she said.

Others from the music industry posted their tributes, including The Dawn guitarist Francis Brew Reyes, musician Ebe Dancel, singer Ogie Alcasid, pop band We Are Imaginary, and music photographer Roxanne Nebres.

Hey Brian, I hope you have your peace now. Will remember all the fun and funny times, and your forceful drumming Still having difficulty processing what happened #Razorback #RIPBrianVelasco — Francis Brew Reyes (@francisbrew) January 16, 2019

Brian... — Ebe Dancel (@ebedancel) January 16, 2019

We grew up listening to legends like Brian Velasco. May he finally rest in peace. :( — We Are Imaginary (@WAImaginary) January 16, 2019

My heart goes out to the loved ones of Razorback drummer Brian Velasco. Prayers of grace for friends and Family #sad — ogie alcasid (@ogiealcasid) January 16, 2019

Velasco joined Razorback in 1996.

In an 2013 interview on RadioRepublic, Velasco and other members of Razorback recalled his early days with the band.

“More than anything, I was not nervous during the audition, I was just happy to play,” Velasco said in the video.

According to the band, Velasco, who was a drum instructor, auditioned for a spot in the band after founding member Miguel Ortigas left.

The band said that, he initially had to learn how to hit harder on the drums, and that his hands would be so red afterwards.

After considering another auditioner, Razorback ultimately decided to go with Velasco, who guitarist Tirso Ripoll described as “a nice guy.”

“Skills, you can learn, but you can’t teach how to be a nice guy. You can’t teach how to be a real brother,” Ripoll said.

Velasco, 41, died in an apparent suicide on January 16, streaming the act in a Facebook Live video. The video has since been taken down. – Rappler.com